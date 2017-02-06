Lady Gaga Super Bowl Halftime Show Drives 5.1 Million Tweets

It doesn’t matter if people loved, hated or just tolerated Lady Gaga‘s Super Bowl halftime show: They were tweeting about it.

According to Twitter, there were 2.2 million tweets about Gaga’s #PepsiHalftime show between 8:10 and 8:30 p.m. ET, when the show was live. Combining the tweets leading up to the show, during and in the 10 minutes following, there were 5.1 million tweets about the performance. Meanwhile, Gaga’s @LadyGaga Twitter handle was mentioned 2.1 times between 7:50 and 8:40 p.m. ET.

Breaking down the tweets, the most tweeted moment was the minute the show ended, at 8:27 p.m. ET, followed by when Lady Gaga said hi to her mom and dad (8:22 p.m.) and Lady Gaga descending from the NRG Stadium roof in a harness (8:15).

The set list drew a lot of tweets, with show-closer “Bad Romance” the most-tweeted-about song. “Telephone” was the second most-tweeted song, likely because of the question around whether her duet partner Beyoncé might show up, and the third was the socially charged “Born This Way.”

