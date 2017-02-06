Banging The Hits

Lady Gaga Super Bowl Halftime Show Drives 5.1 Million Tweets

February 6, 2017/ Romel Ward / Blog

lady-gaga

 

It doesn’t matter if people loved, hated or just tolerated Lady Gaga‘s Super Bowl halftime show: They were tweeting about it.

 

According to Twitter, there were 2.2 million tweets about Gaga’s #PepsiHalftime show between 8:10 and 8:30 p.m. ET, when the show was live. Combining the tweets leading up to the show, during and in the 10 minutes following, there were 5.1 million tweets about the performance. Meanwhile, Gaga’s @LadyGaga Twitter handle was mentioned 2.1 times between 7:50 and 8:40 p.m. ET.

 

Lady Gaga performs during the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl 51 Halftime Show at NRG Stadium on Feb. 5, 2017 in Houston. 

 

Breaking down the tweets, the most tweeted moment was the minute the show ended, at 8:27 p.m. ET, followed by when Lady Gaga said hi to her mom and dad (8:22 p.m.) and Lady Gaga descending from the NRG Stadium roof in a harness (8:15).

 

The set list drew a lot of tweets, with show-closer “Bad Romance” the most-tweeted-about song. “Telephone” was the second most-tweeted song, likely because of the question around whether her duet partner Beyoncé might show up, and the third was the socially charged “Born This Way.”

 

CREDIT: BILLBOARD.COM

Author: Romel Ward

Related posts

top