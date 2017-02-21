Lauryn Hill & Rohan Marley’s Son Zion Welcomes His First Child

It’s been nearly 20 years since Lauryn Hill penned her song “To Zion” for her eldest son on her acclaimed debut The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. Now, the 19-year-old is a father to his first child.

According to Zion’s father, Rohan Marley, Zion welcomed his baby boy Zephaniah last week. Quoting Zephaniah 3:16, Marley used the Bible verse to confirm the news on Twitter on Sunday (Feb. 19).

“In that day it shall be said to Jerusalem, Fear thou not: and to Zion, Let not thine hands be slack,” read the tweet, adding, “JAH BLESSINGS ‘WE GIVE THANKS FOR LIFE Welcome to Earth Little ZEPHANIAH NESTA.”

Zion is the eldest of five children between Hill and Marley. The other four include Sarah, Selah, John, and Joshua.

