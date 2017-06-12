Lil Wayne to Birdman: ‘Suck My D—‘

The Birdman versus Lil Wayne saga continued when the rapper performed his latest show at Drai’s Beachclub and Nightclub in Las Vegas on Saturday evening (June 10).

Before launching into his 2013 hit “No Worries,” Wayne screaming into the mic, “Birdman, you can suck my d–k.”

Wayne and Birdman have been beefing over a lengthy legal dispute since December 2014, when the Young Money founder took to Twitter, blaming the multiple setbacks for his 11th (and supposedly last) album Tha Carter V on Baby and Cash Money.

In an interview with Billboard last month, Baby assured the project would drop this year. “Carter V coming out this year, man. Wayne my son, and it’s just that simple. Carter V definitely coming out, though,” he said. It also follows Birdman’s posts in May of Weezy with his children.

While no release date for Tha Carter V has been set, Wayne also teased that he would be dropping The Funeral and Dedication 6 this year.

