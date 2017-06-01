Ludacris Says Drake Beef Was Squashed Before Billboard Music Awards Shout-Out

After receiving a special shout-out during Drake‘s victory speech at the Billboard Music Awards earlier this month, Ludacris confirmed that the two made peace even before then.

In an interview with the New York Daily News, Luda said, “Yeah, everything is good” concerning his relationship with the Toronto rapper, who indirectly called out the Atlanta MC for jocking the “Supa Dupa” flow made popular by Big Sean, Drake, Nicki Minaj and others.

“A bunch of rappers started doing it, and using the most terrible references in the world,” Drake told AllHipHop in 2010. “I don’t want to offend somebody. I hate that rappers picked that flow up. I wish they had left that for people that know how to use it. [They go like], ‘It’s a parade! MACYS!'” The quote referenced Ludacris’ 2010 hit “My Chick Bad” featuring Minaj.

Drake then showed love to Ludacris during his BBMAs acceptance speech. “Ludacris, we haven’t always seen eye to eye, but I’ve always been a big fan of yours and I got a lot of love for you,” he said. “I want to let you know that face to face, while I’m still here.”

“We had a conversation before he even did that,” added Ludacris, who is currently on the promo trail for his upcoming hosting gig on MTV’s Fear Factor reboot, premiering Tuesday, May 30 at 10 p.m.

CREDIT: BILLBOARD.COM