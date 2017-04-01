Mary J. Blige Speaks On Divorce And Using Her Music As Therapy On ‘Angie Martinez’

Despite battling a public divorce, Mary J. Blige manages to deflect the stress of the legal proceeding by placing her focus on the music. During an appearance on Angie Martinez’s Power 105.1 radio show (March 30), the “No More Drama” singer said her forthcoming melodies served as a free therapy session while she severs martial ties from her longtime partner/manager Kendu Isaacs.

“Unfortunately he was my everything and you can’t make a person your everything because you’re giving them too much power,” Blige said. “You’re giving them God’s power and this is why things like this happen. I just gave him way too much, but I gave him all of that so he can feel comfortable in the company of my peers and when he comes around he’s not just ‘Mary J. Blige’s husband.’”

With Blige’s 13th studio album, Strength of a Woman (Apr. 28), the award-winning singer hopes that listeners will be able to breathe a sigh of relief thanks to the soundscape’s healing power. “This album just embodies what I’m dealing with,” Blige told Martinez. The “Be Without You” singer also chuckled when the established radio host said fans gravitate toward Blige’s music when she’s going through a dark period. “That’s so unfortunate [laughs]. It sucks, but it what it is.”

CREDIT: BILLBOARD.COM