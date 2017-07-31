Meek Mill Turns Down Trick Daddy’s Demand for an Apology, Wants Their Issues to Be ‘Handled With Respect’

The back-and-forth between Meek Mill and Trick Daddy took another turn this week when the Wins and Losses MC responded to the threats made by the Miami veteran in a new interview with Cosmic Kev on Philly’s Power 99.

“I come from Philadelphia — all our OGs, they don’t get on Instagram where we’re from,” Meek said. “If they wanna say something to somebody, they get in contact with them and say it, especially when it’s that type of anger. This goes out to everyone in the rap industry, from hereon till a thousand years: I will always be handled with respect in live person.”

During his interview with Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning last week, Meek took credit for injecting swagger into the Miami culture.

“I don’t think you know,” he began. “When you see people rolling their skullies up, when you see people with the diamond chains, everybody’s wearing Cuban links. When you see people in Miami on the yachts now on Instagram — that come from the influence of Meek Mill, the Dreamchasers, because they believe us,” he said.

Vexed by Meek’s statements, Miami’s own, Trick Daddy, rattled off several shots on Instagram and demanded an apology.

“Miami n—as are not followers, not mini mes and me toos,” Trick said. “We trendsetters. … Don’t use my city or my n—as for character references,” he said. “I will get out of character. Do not f–k with me. … Dirt bikes, Cuban links, and yachts? We cocaine cowboys, n—a.”

Trick continued to thrash Meek with even more punishing blows when he dug up his past relationship with Nicki Minaj. “Ever since you lost your girl, you been tripping. As a matter of fact, your visa has expired. You owe me and my city an apology,” he said.

CREDIT: BILLBOARD.COM