Migos Return to No. 1 on Hot 100, The Chainsmokers Debut in Top 10

“Bad and Boujee” logs a second week on top, replacing Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You,” which debuted at the summit a week ago. Plus, The Chainsmokers’ “Paris” launches at No. 7.

Migos‘ “Bad and Boujee,” featuring Lil Uzi Vert, rebounds from No. 2 to No. 1 to top the Billboard Hot 100 (dated Feb. 4) for a second total week, again driven in part by viral online buzz; it first led the Jan. 21-dated chart. The song dethrones Ed Sheeran‘s “Shape of You” (1-2), which debuted at No. 1 a week ago (on the Jan. 28 tally).

Plus, The Chainsmokers debut at No. 7 on the Hot 100 with their new single, “Paris,” marking their highest entrance to date.

“Bad,” the first Hot 100 No. 1 for both hip-hop trio Migos (Quavo, Takeoff and Offset) and rapper Lil Uzi Vert (as well as the first for the 300 Entertainment label), has inspired numerous memes and tweets playing off the song’s “raindrop, drop top” lyrics. Also helping the song’s profile, Donald Glover shouted it out during his acceptance speech at the Golden Globes on Jan. 8. With Migos having guested on the FX series Atlanta, created by and starring Glover, the artist said, “I really wanna thank the Migos, not for being in the show, but for making ‘Bad and Boujee.’ Like, that’s the best song ever.”

“Bad” tops the Streaming Songs chart for a fourth week with 43 million U.S. streams (up 11 percent) in the week ending Jan. 19, according to Nielsen Music. The majority of its streams stem from YouTube (21.8 million), followed by Spotify (10.6 million). The track also leads the audio subscription services-based On-Demand Streaming Songs chart for a fourth week (21 million on-demand clicks, up 17 percent).

Impressively, “Bad” wins the Hot 100’s top Streaming Gainer award for a record fifth straight week. It passes Desiigner‘s “Panda” and Rihanna‘s “Work,” featuring Drake, each of which earned the honor for four consecutive frames in 2016.

CREDIT: BILLBOARD.COM