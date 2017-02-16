Migos to Release Music Under Motown & Capitol Records As Part of Quality Control Music Joint Venture

As part of their label Quality Control Music’s joint venture with Capitol Music Group, Migos will be releasing new music under Motown and Capitol Records.

The Atlanta hip-hop trio — comprised of Quavo, Takeoff and Offset — recently topped the Billboard 200 and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Album charts with their sophomore studio effort Culture, their second album through Quality Control Music, following 2015’s Yung Rich Nation. Culture’s lead single “Bad And Boujee,” featuring Lil Uzi Vert, also hit No. 1 on the Hot 100.

“This is a very exciting time for QC and Migos,” read a statement from QCM CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas. “We have been independently building our brand, and though our partnership with Motown/Capitol they have shown us that this is the right home to take our business to a global platform.”

Adds QCM CCO, Kevin “Coach K” Lee: “Working with Steve [Barnett, CMG Chairman and CEO], Ethiopia [Motown Records President] and their whole team has been incredible. Like all of us at Quality Control, they work hard to push their artists’ visions front and center. It’s a creative and proactive alliance that always keeps the goals of QC in mind. Yes, I’m ready to conquer the world.”

“We’re thrilled that our partnership with Quality Control is growing stronger by the day, and that Coach K and Pee feel the benefits of CMG’s involvement in fulfilling their collective vision,” said Barnett. “Migos is a true phenomenon, with a growing legion of fans that are propelling the group to unprecedented heights. We welcome Quavo, Takeoff and Offset as members of the CMG family, and we’re going to do everything we can to help them achieve their bold and creative ambitions as we take their music to the world.”

In 2013, Thomas and Lee launched Quality Control Music, home to rising rap talent like OG Maco and Rich The Kid. Migos emerged that year with that breakout hit “Versace.”

