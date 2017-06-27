Banging The Hits

Nicki Minaj Receives Key to Queens, New York

June 27, 2017/ Romel Ward / Blog

Nicki Minaj was honored with the key to the city of her hometown, Queens, New York, on Monday.

 

Minaj was born in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, but raised in South Jamaica, Queens, when she was 5.

 

The award was presented by borough president Melinda Katz for Minaj’s “outstanding career achievements in music.”

 

Nicki Minaj performs at Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash: Pop Up Edition at Philips Arena on June 17, 2017 in Atlanta.

 

Lately a number of other rappers have also been bestowed the keys their hometowns including Fabolous, Big Sean and Drake, among others.

 

Minaj shared a photo of her brand new key on social media, see it here:

 

CREDIT: BILLBOARD.COM

