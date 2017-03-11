Pregnant Ciara ‘Doing Well’ After Car Accident

Ciara, who is pregnant with her second child, is uninjured after being involved in a car accident this afternoon in Los Angeles.

“Ciara and the baby are doing well. The driver was illegally in the bus lane and hit the right side of her car,” a spokesperson for Ciara told ABC News.

No injuries occurred at the scene, a representative for the Los Angeles Police Department told ABC News.

The singer, 31, is married to Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. She also has a 2-year-old son, Future Zahir Wilburn, from a previous relationship with rapper Future.

After the accident, Wilson wrote on Twitter that his family was doing well.

“Momma Wilson & Baby Wilson are feeling great! God is good!,” he said.

CREDIT: ABCNEWS.COM