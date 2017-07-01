Prodigy’s NYC Funeral Attended by 50 Cent, LL Cool J, Ice-T, Fat Joe & More Hip-Hop Peers

50 Cent, LL Cool J, Ice-T and more joined together to honor Mobb Deep rapper Prodigy at a funeral service in New York City on Thursday (June 29).

The New York Daily News reported on the private event held at the Frank E. Campbell Funeral Chapel in Manhattan, noting Fat Joe, Remy Ma and Prodigy’s partner in Mobb Depp, Havoc, were all in attendance too. The service reportedly featured a live band, a spoken word performance and eulogies by 50 Cent and others.

On Instagram, 50 Cent posted a photo of himself and Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan at the service. “I never spoke at a wake or funeral before but I felt like I had to say something at P’s,” he wrote. “Rest In Peace prodigy God Bless.”

Prodigy, whose real name was Albert Johnson, died on June 20 in Las Vegas days after he was hospitalized due to complications from sickle cell anemia. He was 42.

The private service was followed by a public viewing for fans.

Nas was not at the funeral but memorialized Prodigy on Instagram, taking a “moment of silence for a great lyricist. Poet. Wordsmith. Fighter. Hip Hop King.”

He wrote, “This one hit home. Glad we spoke a little before your transition. Time is precious, don’t waste it, have those difficult conversations now because tomorrow is never promised. Luv Forever. Wish I was in America to see u off today MY G. Sendin Luv & Light to Havoc & Condolences to your families. RIP P may your light help us find our way!”

