Puma Announces Big Sean as New Global Ambassador & Creative Collaborator

Back in January, Big Sean announced his endorsement move with Puma after five years at Adidas. On March 7, Puma announced Sean’s new position: Global Ambassador and Creative Collaborator.

As a Global Ambassador, the Detroit rapper will be the face of the next Puma Classics campaign this summer. The sportswear brand will also be supporting Sean’s Sean’s fourth studio, I Decided. —which charted No. 1 on the Billboard 200 — with a brand sponsored summer tour.

As Creative Collaborator, Sean is working with Puma’s creative team to design an exclusive collection set to release Spring 2018. “His passion for creativity and individuality is very strong,” Puma’s Global Director for Brand Marketing Adam Petrick said in a release. “We’ve already kicked off the design process with Sean and we’re glad to see a fusion of his unique style.”

CREDIT: BILLBOARD.COM