R. Kelly ‘Unequivocally Denies’ Cult Abuse Allegations

“Mr. Robert Kelly is both alarmed and disturbed by the recent revelations attributed to him,” his lawyer said in a statement.

R. Kelly has responded to disturbing abuse allegations related to a Buzzfeedarticle published Monday (July 17) with a statement from his lawyer saying the singer denies the report and will work to clear his name.

The article detailed an alleged sex “cult,” where according to sources the singer is housing half a dozen young women in properties in Chicago and Atlanta. Kelly allegedly controls all aspects of the women’s lives, including what they eat, how they dress, when they sleep and how they “engage in sexual encounters that he records.” The story was written by longtime Chicago music journalist Jim DeRogatis.

“Mr. Robert Kelly is both alarmed and disturbed by the recent revelations attributed to him,” Kelly’s lawyer, Linda Mensch, told Pitchfork in a statement. “Mr. Kelly unequivocally denies such accusations and will work diligently and forcibly to pursue his accusers and clear his name.”

So far, no charges have been filed against Kelly.

Mensch is also quoted in DeRogatis’ article, responding to the stories accusations and the on-the-record allegations that Kelly physically and mentally abuses women, as well as that one of these women was 17 when he met her.

“We can only wonder why folks would persist in defaming a great artist who loves his fans, works 24/7, and takes care of all of the people in his life,” Mensch wrote in an email statement. “He works hard to become the best person and artist he can be. It is interesting that stories and tales debunked many years ago turn up when his goal is to stop the violence; put down the guns; and embrace peace and love. I suppose that is the price of fame. Like all of us, Mr. Kelly deserves a personal life. Please respect that.”

