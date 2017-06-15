Remy Ma Takes Aim at Nicki Minaj Over Papoose Ghostwriting Allegations

It appears that Remy Ma isn’t quite over her beef with Nicki Minaj. On Thursday (June 14), she threw several haymakers at her arch-nemesis in a new video, after the Pinkprint MC targeted her writing credibility on “ShETHER” on her latest collaboration with 2 Chainz.

“You know what’s so crazy? N—-s [say] Pap is writing for me. First of all, my husband is dumb nice… N—-s ain’t never want to give him his props,” Remy began. “Now, when n—as get “Shethered,” now all of a sudden, he’s writing my rhymes? Who the f–k was writing my rhymes before I met him? I met Pap after “Lean Back,” after “Conceited,” after the “Ante Up (Remix),” after all my mixtapes. Who was writing my s–t then? Like, are you f—ing dumb? And I’m bigger than you. It ain’t about who’s bigger — it’s about who’s better.”

Last week during 2 Chainz’s album listening in New York City, he played his song “Realize” featuring Nicki Minaj. For her verse, Minaj suggested that Remy’s husband Papoose penned her controversial diss record. “I’ve been winning eight years consistently, at least respect it/ Papoose wrote a ‘Ether’ record, but I broke Aretha record,” said Minaj, while also referencing her surpassing Aretha Franklin’s record for most hits on the Billboard Hot 100.

Stunned by her remarks, Remy reloaded on Minaj the following day with her “Mask Off” freestyle. Last Sunday (June 11), she continued her assault at Hot 97’s Summer Jam where she performed “ShETHER.”

Later in the video, Remy audaciously called out Minaj’s brother Jelani Maraj, who was accused of raping a 12-year-old girl in 2015. Minaj is aiding Maraj by paying for his defense team. “I ain’t never touched nobody’s kids. I ain’t never fondled no f—in’ minors,” she said before sticking her tongue out on camera.

CREDIT: BILLBOARD.COM