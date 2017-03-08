Remy Ma Talks Nicki Minaj Feud, Pregnancy Struggles & Life in Prison

Remy Ma got up-close and personal with Buzzfeed’s “Another Round” podcast on Tuesday (March 8) during a live interview, and no topic was off-limits for the outspoken rapper.

The Grammy-nominated MC spoke at length about her feud with Nicki Minaj post-“shETHER,” her thoughts on pregnancy and health care, plus the truths about life in prison for women.

Nicki Minaj Diss

“It just bothers me that me picking apart another female is what went viral. We could’ve done this working together,” the rapper explains what went down behind-the-scenes with Minaj.

Pregnancy Struggles

After experiencing her second ectopic pregnancy, she realized a lot of women have been in the same position as her, but because of healthcare, she couldn’t afford in vitro fertilization.

“We have all these politicians that claim they’re pro-life, and that say women should not be able to get abortions and all this other stuff… there’s nothing more pro-life than helping a woman who wants to have a child have a child. Then I realized that health insurance doesn’t cover IVF. I could use my health insurance to not have a child if I want to, but I can’t use my health insurance to conceive.”

Women In Prison

Remy Ma’s six-year stint in prison gave her some insight on women and mass incarceration. She states that women in prison have a far worse experience than men in prison.

“I served time with women who went over a decade without anyone to come see them … And women get double the sentence a man would get for the same time. They feel like ‘You’re a woman, you’re supposed to be a nurturer… how dare you commit a crime?'”

