Rick Ross Apologises For Misogynistic Comments About Female Rappers

Rick Ross is apologizing for his misogynistic remarks about female rappers, statements that he made during a recent appearance on “The Breakfast Club.”

After claiming that he would have to have sex with a female artist if he signed her, Ross has issued a statement denouncing his comments.

“I want to address an insensitive comment I made on a very sensitive issue, especially in a minority dominated industry like hip-hop,” he wrote. “My entire empire’s backbone is led by 2 of the strongest people I know and they happen to be women, my mother and sister. The operations wouldn’t run without them and I have the highest regard and respect for women in this industry. I have a daughter myself, my most cherished gift in the world.

“My comment is not reflection of my beliefs on the issue,” he added. “A mistake I regret. I hope to use my mistake, my platform and the community to create positive discussion to implement change on a very important issue. respect for the ones who stand up to say hey that isn’t right. Now it’s time to accept responsibility and all do better. I look forward to continue working with & supporting female artists.”

During his appearance on “The Breakfast Club,” Ross was asked why he’s never signed a female rapper to Maybach Music Group. “I never did it because I always thought I would end up fucking the female rapper, fucking the business up,” he explained. “I’m so focused on my business. I gotta be honest with you. She’s looking good, I’m spending so much money on her photo shoots, I gotta fuck a couple of times.”

After telling co-host Angela Yee that he needed to see her legs and that he needs her “twerking” at his next pool party, Ross clarified his statements regarding female rappers. “I was just talking about, if I signed you or something, I would have to knock you down,” he said.

In 2013, Ross apologized for promoting date rape on “U.O.E.N.O.” “Put molly all in her champagne, she ain’t even know it,” he raps on the song. “I took her home and I enjoyed that, she ain’t even know it.”

Following pressure from activists and sponsors, Ross apologized in a statement. “I dont condone rape. Apologies for the #lyric interpreted as rape. #BOSS,” he tweeted. “Apologies to my many business partners, who would never promote violence against women. @ReebokClassics @ultraviolet.”

“I want to make sure this is clear that woman is the most precious gift known to man,” he said at the time. “It was a misunderstanding with a lyric, a misinterpretation where the term rape wasn’t used.”

CREDIT: RAP-UP.COM