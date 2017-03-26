Rick Ross Appears in Court for Kidnapping & Assault Case

On Friday (March 24), Rick Ross appeared in a Fayette County courtroom in Georgia for a kidnapping and assault case stemming from an incident in 2015.

According to WSB-TV, Ross testified and pleaded his innocence in front of Judge Fletcher Sams, the new presiding judge in the case. DJ Khaled was also there in support.

In 2015, Ross was arrested on aggravated assault, aggravated battery and kidnapping charges after his former employees Leo Caceres and Zamudio claimed the rapper and his manager Nadrian James beat and pistol-whipped him at his Atlanta home.

Last year, both Ross and his manager sought immunity, claiming they were acting out of self-defense.

Rick Ross’ court appearance follows the release of his ninth album Rather You Than Me last week. On Tuesday, he announced the title to his 10th album Port of Miami 2: Born to Kill, which will serve as the sequel to his 2006 debut.

Billboard has reached out to Ross’ rep for comment.

CREDIT: BILLBOARD.COM