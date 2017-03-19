Rick Ross Details Rocky Relationship With Birdman, Asks Him to Pay All Producers on ‘Idols Become Rivals’

With Rick Ross‘ ninth album Rather You Than Me making its debut tomorrow (March 17), one track is making the rounds on the Internet thanks to leaks from the international releases.

On “Idols Become Rivals,” the MMG Bawse taps comedian Chris Rock for an LOL-worthy intro before getting deep about his relationship with Cash Money Records co-founder Birdman.

“I grew up on that Cash Money/”Bling Bling” was well-known to flash money,” begins Rozay. “I used to see you n—-s on my TV screen / And wonder what was life like, was it all a dream / And then I met you out on Live Nation dates / Came to the realization that your watch was fake / Damn, you nearly broke my heart / I thought you n—-s really owned them cars.”

“I used to look up to you n—a,” he pauses and reflects before later likening Birdman’s business to the scandals of the Catholic Church: “Catholic record labels, n—as gettin’ raped, boy / Birdman’s a priest, moans in his synagogue.” He even name-drops Baby’s close cohort, Mannie Fresh: “Look you in your eyes before I say good night / And pray that Mannie Fresh will get to see the light.”

“Damn Stunna, I love you n—a, I hate it came to see this,” Rozay adds before alleging that Birdman stole artists’ publishing money to cop his riches. He even takes it into Lil Wayne territory: “I pray you find the kindness in your heart for Wayne / His entire life, he gave you what there was to gain / I watched this whole debacle so I’m part to blame / Last request, can all producers please get paid?”

Ross wraps by offering candid thoughts, “I can’t believe this s–t homie. I still love you, n—a. How the f–k, n—a, you touch half a billion, n—a and your team starving, n—a?”

He also suggests a situation between Khaled and Birdman. “What hurt me most is how you did my brother, Khaled. Khaled was loyal to you, n—a. The pain I seen in my brother’s eyes, FaceTiming my n—a, he took that to the chin. That’s why my n—a Khaled blessed.”

In an interview with Billboard last month, Ross opened up about the track, saying, “I’ve got a record titled ‘Idols Become Rivals’ and it’s basically me writing a letter to someone in the game that I looked up to damn near the most and I hate what things have come to.”

Billboard has reached out to Birdman’s rep for comment.

CREDIT: BILLBOARD.COM