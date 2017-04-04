Rick Ross Strikes Plea Deal in Felony Kidnapping & Assault Case

Rick Ross has reportedly struck a plea deal in a legal case over aggravated assault, aggravated battery and kidnapping charges from 2015 when he allegedly beat and pistol-whipped a former employee.

TMZ reports the rapper pleaded no contest to one count of aggravated assault in a Fayette County courtroom in Georgia on Tuesday (April 4), while his other felony charges were dropped.

The Maybach Music boss already spent one week in jail following his arrest and was ordered to pay a $10,000 fine. He reportedly is being charged as a first-time felony offender, meaning once he pays his fine, this conviction will be erased from his record.

As well as the felony charge, Ross pleaded no contest to five misdemeanors, including assault, battery, two counts of pointing a pistol at someone, and possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana. For these misdemeanors, he was given 60 months’ probation. His travel will reportedly not be restricted under the plea deal.

