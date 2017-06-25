Rihanna Among Highest Paid

THIRTEEN YEARS AFTER she left Barbados to pursue a musical career of fame and fortune, Rihanna now stands as one of the world’s highest earning celebrities.

According to Forbes magazine, a leading monthly business publication, the Barbados-born singer is on the list of the world’s top grossing stars of music, publishing, sports, radio, television and film during 2016-17.

With earnings of US$ 36 million, Rihanna was ranked 77th on the list of the global list of the 100 highest earning superstars, a group led by Diddy, a musician who earned US$150 million; Beyoncé’, worth US$105 million; J.K. Rowling, a British author with US$96 million; Drake, a Canadian musician who made US$94 million; Cristiano Ronaldo, a footballer, US$93 million; Howard Stern, an American radio personality whose take was US$90 million; Coldplay, musicians out of the United Kingdom whose bank accounts were fattened by US$88 million; James Patterson, a US author with US$87 million; and Lebron James, the world’s leading basketballer who plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers in the National Basketball Association, whose income amounted to US$86 million.

“Rihanna’s success didn’t come as a surprise to those following her outstanding career. Her high earnings couldn’t be attributed simply to her singing and her record sales,” said a music industry source. (TB)

CREDIT: NATIONNEWS.COM