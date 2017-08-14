Rihanna Dazzles At Crop Over Festival

Rihanna does it again.

After turning heads with vibrant and revealing costumes in past years, RiRi returned to her native Barbados for the annual Crop Over Festival, just in time for the grand finale, Kadooment Day.

This time, Bad Gal stunned in a bedazzled barely-there bikini to go with her pink, green, and aqua feathers. Plus, she showed off her recently-debuted turquoise hair, which put an exclamation mark on this year’s outfit.

Rihanna has stripped down to head-turning looks like this in the past. In 2011, she wowedfans with a red, orange, and yellow ensemble, which was featured in her “Cheers (Drink to That)” video.

Two years later, Bad Gal opted for an all-white ensemble. Once again, the Barbados superstar highlighted her country’s annual festival with an eye-catching appearance.

In 2015, RiRi returned to the Kadooment Day Parade in a colorful outfit with turquoise and black wings to go with her pimp cup.

Rihanna is currently sitting at No. 2 on the Hot 100 with her appearance on DJ Khaled’s Bryson Tiller-aided “Wild Thoughts.” Elsewhere, she pops up at No. 64, thanks to her Kendrick Lamar collaboration “LOYALTY.” Meanwhile, her latest album ANTI is No. 52 on the Billboard 200.

CREDIT: RAP-UP.COM