Rihanna Does Dirty Work

She’s got a mess to clean up!

Music’s leading lady was recently spotted on the set of the upcoming Ocean’s 8 movie dressed as a janitor with a mischievous facial expression in what appears to be one of her character’s secret missions in the movie. Also, despite any confirmations, apparently her character’s name will be “Angela” as seen on the name tag she wore on her janitor’s uniform.

Additionally, the upcoming film also features on screen performances by stars like Sandra Bullock, Helena Bonham Carter, Anne Hathaway, Cate Blanchett, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson and Damien Lewis as the antagonist. Rihanna is in great company to say the least.

CREDIT: GAYNELLE MARSHALL – Y103FM.COM