Rihanna Slams Body-Shamers With The Help of One Great Gucci Mane Meme

Rihanna found the best way to hush her critics with the help of the Internet.

The hoopla began last week when photos of Rihanna looking great hit the web. While fans were quick to praise their love for the singer and her slim-thickness, pro-bro site Barstool Sports decided to shame the singer with the now-deleted article, “Is Rihanna Going to Make Being Fat the Hot New Trend?” In their story, writer Chris Sprags slams Rihanna’s frame by mentioning she’s been “enjoying good room service a bit too long.”

“It’s time to worry if you’re not a guy who fancies himself a chubby chaser,” Spags said. After the story faced heavy backlash, Barstool Sports’ founder David Portnoy reportedly suspended Spags because the story didn’t provide the right amount of hilarity to readers–not because of its misogynistic nature. “If you’re gonna blog about Rihanna gaining weight you better be funny as f*** and you better make it bullet proof,” he said during a mockup press conference.

The singer didn’t directly reply to the outlet, but let it be known on Instagram Monday (June 5) she’s not with the sh**s.

😢 A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jun 5, 2017 at 11:02am PDT

Enjoying their new found attention, Barstool Sports went to troll their audience with a baiting post about the singer and her appearance during Game 1 of the NBA Finals. The post was annoyingly titled, “Rihanna Looked Spectacular Last Night And Is A Role Model For All Humans Everywhere.” As if women of color have enough worries, the post makes things worse by throwing Beyonce into the mix by stating the singer “could learn a thing a two about dripping sex from Riri.”

Meanwhile, Rihanna has gone on to live her best life by teaming up with DJ Khaled for a music video in Little Haiti.

