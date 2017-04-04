Banging The Hits

Russell Brand on His Short-Lived Marriage to Katy Perry: ‘I Still Feel Very Warm Towards Her’

April 4, 2017/ Romel Ward / Blog

katy-perry-russell-brand-2011-grammys-billboard-650

 

In a new sit-down interview with UKTV, Russell Brand opens up about his failed marriage to singer Katy Perry and what went wrong. The interview aired on John Bishop: In Conversation With on Monday (April 3), revealing a more serious side to the comedian.

 

Brand — who was married to Perry for less than two years — explained that busy schedules on both their parts was a huge reason why the marriage did not work. “The marriage didn’t last for a very long time, and I think that is to do with the undulating nature of fame,” he says.

 

Katy Perry attends the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards which broadcast live on Turner's TBS, TNT, and truTV at The Forum on March 5, 2017 in Inglewood, Calif. 

Following their nuptials in India in 2010, the marriage soon fell apart and led to a quick divorce in July 2012. Although they’re no longer together, Brand wishes nothing but the best for the “Chained to the Rhythm” singer.

 

“I still feel very warm towards her,” he says. “I feel like when I hear about her or see her, ‘Aw there’s that person. There’s that person in the world.’”

 

Katy Perry celebrates Elton John's 70th Birthday and 50-Year Songwriting Partnership with Bernie Taupin benefiting the Elton John AIDS Foundation and the UCLA Hammer Museum at RED Studios Hollywood on March 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.

 

Brand recently welcomed his first child with partner Laura Gallacher, while Perry dated Orlando Bloom for more than a year before recently parting ways.

 

 

Author: Romel Ward

