Russell Brand on His Short-Lived Marriage to Katy Perry: ‘I Still Feel Very Warm Towards Her’

In a new sit-down interview with UKTV, Russell Brand opens up about his failed marriage to singer Katy Perry and what went wrong. The interview aired on John Bishop: In Conversation With on Monday (April 3), revealing a more serious side to the comedian.

Brand — who was married to Perry for less than two years — explained that busy schedules on both their parts was a huge reason why the marriage did not work. “The marriage didn’t last for a very long time, and I think that is to do with the undulating nature of fame,” he says.

Following their nuptials in India in 2010, the marriage soon fell apart and led to a quick divorce in July 2012. Although they’re no longer together, Brand wishes nothing but the best for the “Chained to the Rhythm” singer.

“I still feel very warm towards her,” he says. “I feel like when I hear about her or see her, ‘Aw there’s that person. There’s that person in the world.’”

Brand recently welcomed his first child with partner Laura Gallacher, while Perry dated Orlando Bloom for more than a year before recently parting ways.

