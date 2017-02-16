Sean Paul on His ‘Phenomenal’ Year, New Single ‘No Lie’ & Star-Studded Next Album

Hitmaker Sean Paul — who topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart last year with “Cheap Thrills,” alongside Sia — dropped by the Pop Shop Podcast to discuss his “phenomenal” year: from a new No. 1 single and a Grammy Award nomination to his latest hits, including “No Lie,” featuring Dua Lipa.

The dancehall superstar has so far earned 17 hits on the Hot 100, including four No. 1s — one of which he achieved last year with his featured turn on Sia’s Grammy Award-nominated “Cheap Thrills.” Since then, he’s claimed another top 40 hit with a guest spot on Clean Bandit‘s “Rockabye,” and is gaining steam with his own new song, “No Lie.” Paul came by the office to talk about his upcoming new album (which has a bevy of guest stars lined up, including David Guetta, Ellie Goulding, Shakira and Migos), working with Sia (and how he’s still never met her!) and how the song “No Lie” came together.

Plus, the Pop Shop team recapped their experience at the Grammy Awards, talked about Katy Perry‘s new single, “Chained to the Rhythm,” and reviewed the newest chart achievements from Big Sean and Lady Gaga!

