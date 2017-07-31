‘Simplicity works’ – RPB’s Winning Formula
July 31, 2017/ Romel Ward / Blog
With his second Sweet Soca title now under his belt, Stedson ‘Red Plastic Bag’ Wiltshire says simplicity is sometimes the best way to go.
Speaking to Loop News after his rocking performance of ‘Boat Ride’ that energised the entire Bushy Park arena on Sunday night, RPB said the song was simple, but cleverly written.
“I believe that art is such that if you can paint a picture where people can take different things from it, I think that you’re on to something,” he said.
Indeed, he even had sailors’ hats distributed through the crowd, turning the Soca Royale patrons into his obedient crew as he commanded them to rock left, right, forward and back.
Point to the symbolism in his presentation, RPB further explained, “The dropping of the Trident – that’s what anchors us. The Trident is significant and the Landship – the transition from land to sea, I wanted to blend the two together. Somebody asked why the sails didn’t drop but in rough weather, the sails gotta be up. If you have the sails down, the ship would just blow all over the place, it would be more turbulent.”
“Simplicity works. The song is written in such a way where people can see it as about three different things and that’s what art is all about – it might be simple on the surface but there are many things that people can take from it. There may be several little undercurrents that may be driving the song right now simply because of the fact that it can attached to several things. I might be singing about a boat, but there are several other things that might be rocking.”
RPB’s previously captured the Sweet Soca crown in 2011 with Once Upon A Wine.
CREDIT: LOOPNEWSBARBADOS.COM