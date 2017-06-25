Snoop Dogg Denies Dissing Young Thug in ‘Moment I Feared Video’: ‘That’s My Nephew’

Earlier this week, the rap Internet debated whether Snoop Dogg took jabs at Young Thug in his “Moment I Feared” music video. In a new interview with HipHopDX at Diddy‘s Can’t Stop Won’t Stop premiere in Los Angeles, the Doggfather refutes those claims.

“I ain’t poking fun at nobody,” says Snoop Dogg. “It’s a video. I’m acting in the video. The director directed it. It’s just a video. It could be a number of people. There’s a lot of people that it can be, but it’s just me letting people know that I respect what the youngsters are doing. This is what they do, how they do, and I respect that.”

Snoop also notes that he was recently featured on Thugger’s new album Beautiful Thugger Girls. “That’s my nephew,” he concludes.

Later in the interview, Snoop pays homage to JAY-Z and crowns him the King of New York after the Brooklyn MC shouted him out on Twitter last week before his induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

“Congratulations to JAY-Z. He’s a hard worker,” says Snoop. “Been writing for years [and] making hit records. That’s what it’s all about, respecting your peers. When your peers appreciate and respect you, that means you did it. We always respected him. We always looked up to him as the King of New York. So, respect.”

CREDIT: BILLBOARD.COM