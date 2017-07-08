Soca Royale Finalists Announced

Eight finalists have been chosen to face defending monarchs Lil Rick and Edwin Yearwood in the Party Monarch and Sweet Soca finals, respectively, at Soca Royale on July 30.

After the semifinals competition at Phenomenal Friday, the finalists were announced as follows:

PARTY MONARCH: Faith, Mikey, Mistah Dale, Mr Blood, Peter Ram, Ramases, Ras Iley & Grynner, Saffiyah (Reserve – Kirk Browne).

SWEET SOCA: Damian Marvay, Lil Rick, Marzville, Nikita, Red Plastic Bag, Sanctuary, Shaquille, TC (Reserve – Fadda Fox)

The announcement came shortly after the crowning of the 2017 Bashment Soca King, Stiffy, for the second straight year.

CREDIT: LOOPNEWSBARBADOS.COM