Soulja Boy Apologizes for ‘Acting Out’ After Ugly Feud With Chris Brown

Soulja Boy has apologized for “acting out” after his explosive, headline-making feud with Chris Brown. In a Twitter video posted Wednesday, January 4, the rapper told fans that his mother was recently hospitalized.

“I know she’s not proud of my actions and what I’ve been doing recently” Soulja Boy, 26, explained. “I wanna make music with Chris Brown … To all the media, to all the blogs, to all my homies from the hood that feel like I been on some hot boy s–t, I apologize. I’m back to the music.”

As Us Weekly previously reported, the musicians first started fighting online Monday, January 2, after the “Crank That” rapper liked an Instagram photo of Karrueche Tran, who dated Brown, 27, on and off for four years until March 2015.

“Chris brown just called me and said he wanna fight me,” Soulja Boy wrote on Twitter Monday night before launching into a lengthy rant, in which he also mentioned the “Loyal” singer’s tumultuous relationship with ex Rihanna. Brown later replied: “This s–t is beneath me.” Tran, 28, also spoke out in a since-deleted Instagram post, writing, “This drama between the both of these two is so ridiculous it makes no sense.”

The fight continued Tuesday, January 3, when Soulja Boy started an Instagram Live broadcast while walking around Compton with his friends. Chatting with his followers, Soulja Boy initially appeared to get jumped by an unidentified man, causing his phone to fall to the floor. Before the stream ended, fans heard a man yelling in the background, “They say Soulja Boy ain’t from the hood.”

However, another angle of the video surfaced online and showed that the incident was merely a brief scuffle. Soulja Boy did not appear to get robbed, but threw his phone onto the ground himself. The rapper’s Instagram account has since been deleted.

The footage went viral Tuesday night as Brown shared his response in a series of Instagram videos. While smoking a cigarette, he laughed and repeatedly said, “God bless you. He gon’ cry in the car.”

Soulja Boy’s friend DJ Akademiks then shared an Instagram video of himself and his crew wielding guns and shouting, “F–k you, Chris Brown.” He captioned the post: “#souljaboy GOONS are responding and they ain’t playing …………. damn pray for #chrisbrown ??”

A day later, the “Kiss Me Thru the Phone” MC took to Twitter once again to share his thoughts. “Setting up the boxing match with Chris brown Bitch Ass,” he wrote in a since-deleted post Wednesday morning. “Wanted adrien Bronwe to train me but he can’t so I’m getting Floyd. F–k CB.”

Soulja Boy also alleged that Brown leaked his phone number online amid the drama. “That’s a bitch move I got his number but didn’t do that. He’s the definition of a F–K BOY,” the rapper tweeted. “Chris brown can never go to my hood. It’s been two years since he pulled up on my block. Facts.”

“The best is yet to come,” Soulja Boy continued. “You’ll regret sleeping on me someday. Don’t trade respect for attention. Say what you feel. It’s not being rude, it’s called being real. Chris shouldn’t have call my phone crying about a girl that don’t want him. Now he gotta see these hands. Bitch ass n—a.”

Amid the feud, Keke Palmer appeared to weigh in, writing on Twitter: “Make me sad when our brothers fight each other. Make me even more sad when we all encourage it.”

