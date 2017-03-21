Spice Girls’ Mel B Files for Divorce From Husband of 10 Years

Melanie “Mel B” Brown has reportedly filed for divorce from her husband, film producer and director Stephen Belafonte, after nearly a decade of marriage.

According to People, the Spice Girl and America’s Got Talent judge listed Dec. 28 as the date of separation on the divorce papers and requested joint legal and physical custody of the 5-year-old couple’s daughter, Madison Brown Belafonte.

Brown reportedly also requested to terminate the court’s ability to award spousal support.

Brown and Belafonte married in 2007 after about five months of dating. They both have children from previous relationships.

CREDIT: BILLBOARD.COM