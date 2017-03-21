Banging The Hits

Spice Girls’ Mel B Files for Divorce From Husband of 10 Years

March 21, 2017/ Romel Ward / Blog

mel-b-stephen-belafonte-2016-billboard-1548

 

Melanie “Mel B” Brown has reportedly filed for divorce from her husband, film producer and director Stephen Belafonte, after nearly a decade of marriage.

 

According to People, the Spice Girl and America’s Got Talent judge listed Dec. 28 as the date of separation on the divorce papers and requested joint legal and physical custody of the 5-year-old couple’s daughter, Madison Brown Belafonte.

 

Brown reportedly also requested to terminate the court’s ability to award spousal support.

 

Mel B photographed for America's Got Talent in 2016.

 

 

Brown and Belafonte married in 2007 after about five months of dating. They both have children from previous relationships.

 

 

CREDIT: BILLBOARD.COM

Author: Romel Ward

Related posts

top