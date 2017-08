Stiffy Is The 2017 Road March King

The scales have tipped in favour of Shane ‘Stiffy’ Atkinson, who has won the 2017 Tune of the Crop competition with ‘Tip And Bend Ova’.

The win comes weeks after he retained his crown in the Bashment Soca competition with that same song.

As Road March King, Stiffy wins $7,500.

Second place went to Red Plastic Bag (RPB) with ‘Boat Ride’. He will receive $5,000.

Marzville placed third with ‘Give It To Ya’ and will receive $2,000.

CREDIT: LOOPNEWSBARBADOS.COM