Suge Knight Back in Hospital Battling Blood Clots

March 23, 2017/ Romel Ward / Blog

Marion “Suge” Knight was hospitalized on Wednesday (March 22) with blood clots as he awaits trial on murder charges, according to multiple reports.

 

The Death Row Records co-founder was taken to Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center for treatment to a condition he’s apparently been dealing with for two years.

 

Suge Knight photographed in Sacramento, Calif. 

 

Knight, who remains in custody as he fights a murder rap, has been a regular hospital visitor in recent years and is currently in a stable condition, according to reports. He is understood to have struggled with the condition since he was shot seven times in a West Hollywood nightclub in 2014.

 

The former rap mogul pleaded not guilty to murder and attempted murder to charges filed in 2015 after he allegedly ran over two men outside a burger stand in Compton, California during the shooting of a Straight Outta Compton trailer. He faces up to life in prison if convicted.

 

 

