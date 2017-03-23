Suge Knight Back in Hospital Battling Blood Clots

Marion “Suge” Knight was hospitalized on Wednesday (March 22) with blood clots as he awaits trial on murder charges, according to multiple reports.

The Death Row Records co-founder was taken to Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center for treatment to a condition he’s apparently been dealing with for two years.

Knight, who remains in custody as he fights a murder rap, has been a regular hospital visitor in recent years and is currently in a stable condition, according to reports. He is understood to have struggled with the condition since he was shot seven times in a West Hollywood nightclub in 2014.

The former rap mogul pleaded not guilty to murder and attempted murder to charges filed in 2015 after he allegedly ran over two men outside a burger stand in Compton, California during the shooting of a Straight Outta Compton trailer. He faces up to life in prison if convicted.

CREDIT: BILLBOARD.COM