The Bashment Soca Competition Finalists Have Been Announced

SIX FINALISTS HAVE made it to the Yello Bashment Soca competition.

Five have already been on the bashment soca stage, with the one newcomer being Rhea, who is in the only duo with Coopa Dan.

One of the other six semi-finalists still have a chance to make it as a wild card voting took place yesterday (June 24th).

Into the finals to compete for $50 000 and the Bashment Soca Crown are : Coopa Dan & Rhea, Hardware, Lady Essence, Marzville, Scrilla and Snap Brandy.

CREDIT: NATIONNEWS.COM