The Key to Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s Marriage? Being ‘Best Friends,’ She Tells ‘The View’

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary, and in a new interview, Kim said the couple couldn’t be in a better place.

On Tuesday (June 20), Kim stopped by The View and spoke about what makes her marriage with Kanye special. “We’re best friends, and I think that’s just what’s so important for us in our marriage,” she said. “I think we started off as friends for so many years and we were friends when we were in other relationships and were such a good support system for each other for so long. I think that really helped to be the basis of our relationship.”

Despite constantly being followed by the paparazzi, Kim also added that she and Kanye were recently able to slip away to Japan for a private vacation. She was able to surprise her rapper husband and the two “put on hoodies” and largely went unnoticed throughout the trip. “It’s great to get away when there is no noise and it’s just us, and that trip was just really special.”

Since The Life of Pablo rapper recently turned 40, the women of The View gifted Kim a not-quite-Yeezy-Season “This Guy Is 40” T-shirt — and Kim said she didn’t know if she could promise he would wear it (we hope he doesn’t).

