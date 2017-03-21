Trump Allegedly Kicked One Direction Out of His Hotel for Not Meeting With His Daughter

“I don’t want you in my hotel,” bandmember Liam Payne recalls Donald Trump telling the group’s manager.

President Donald Trump is apparently not a Directioner.

In a recent interview with Rollacoaster, One Direction member Liam Payne claimed that Trump once booted he and his fellow bandmates from one of the president’s New York hotels.

“Trump actually kicked us out of his hotel once,” said Payne. “You wouldn’t believe it. It was about [meeting] his daughter. He phoned up our manager, and we were asleep. He said, ‘Well, wake them up.’ ”

The singer did not specify which of Trump’s daughters the band allegedly spurned, but the denial was enough for Trump to want them out of his accommodations.

“He wouldn’t let us use the underground garage,” continued Payne. “Obviously, in New York, we can’t really go outside. New York is ruthless for us. So he was like, ‘OK, then I don’t want you in my hotel.’ So we had to leave.”

CREDIT: HOLLYWOODREPORTER.COM