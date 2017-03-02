Tyrese Gibson Announces He Got Married On Valentine’s Day

Tyrese is officially off the market.

The Fast and the Furious star tied the knot during an intimate ceremony held on Valentine’s Day. Tyrese made the exciting announcement on Tuesday, sharing to Instagram a romantic montage featuring photos from his wedding day to a mystery woman we can’t wait to meet.

In the slideshow, “They say a happy wife equals a happy life” plays out alongside photos of Gibson in a black and white tuxedo and his blushing bride in a light pink halter gown with an elaborate diamond crown perched on her head. He captioned the moment, “Mark 10:8 And the two will become #OneFlesh Mr & Mrs Gibson…….”

If Tyrese tying the knot comes as a surprise, you’re not alone. The actor-singer’s romance appears to have blossomed relatively recently, as the lovebirds were first photographed publicly in December 2016 at a charity event in Atlanta.

As for the nuptials, Gibson pulled out all the stops with a lavish venue decorated in shades of gold and massive, creme-colored floral displays. The newlyweds also showed off their wedding bling, two uniquely stunning rings each encrusted with plenty of diamonds.

And although Mrs. Gibson’s identity has yet to be revealed, it’s clear Tyrese is happier than ever with the lucky lady by his side.

Last April, Tyrese penned a lengthy message to his “future wife” on Instagram, asking that her “voice is so soft and she has the energy and presence of grace and regal sophistication.” Looks like he found the one!



Tyrese was previously married to Norma Gibson for two years up until 2009. The two co-parent an 8-year-old daughter together.

CREDIT: Y103FM.COM